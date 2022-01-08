Albert Coach Kenison

Lilburn, GA Kenison - Coach Al Kenison age 77, of Lilburn, GA passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021. A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM, Saturday, January 29, 2022, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends before the service from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Coach Kenison worked at Central Gwinnett High School for 25 years, serving as the football and golf Coach and a Mathematics teacher. Coach Kenison was preceded in death by his parents, Coleman & Hilda (Smith) Kenison; son, Mark Thomas Kenison; and brother, Leon Kenison. He is survived by his daughter & partner, Angela Kenison & Jennifer Wiggins, Marietta\, GA; daughter & son-in-law, Jodi & Tim McDaniel, Buford, GA; companion, Marilynn Emmons, Lawrenceville, GA; sister, Doris Ann Sweet, Newton, MA; brothers & sisters-in-law, Coleman & Mary Lou Kenison, Brooksville, FL; Thomas & Laurie Kenison, North Swanzy, NH; grandchildren, Cayman McDaniel; Carter McDaniel; Jackson Emmons, Gabe Emmons, Eli Emmons; several nieces & nephews; mother of his children & her spouse, Sharon & Donald Lovell. Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

