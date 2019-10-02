Adam White

Braselton, GA
Dr. Adam Robert White
Dr. Adam Robert White, age 47, of Braselton, Georgia passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the 12 Stone Church Hamilton Mill, 3858 Braselton Hwy., Buford, GA 30519. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
Dr. White was born on January 5, 1972 in Spokane, Washington to William and Donna White.
He earned a bachelor of science from Pacific Lutheran University of Tacoma, Washington in 1994. In 2004, he earned his Doctor of Medical Dentistry from the Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry and in 2006 was awarded the Certificate in Orthodontics from the Medical College of Georgia. He was a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, Southern Association of Orthodontists, Georgia Dental Association, and the American Dental Association. He was a Certified Invisialign Specialist and a Diplomate on the American Board of Orthodontics. He was awarded a soccer scholarship at Pacific Lutheran University and was the recipient of the Thomas P. Hilman Dental Scholar Award at the Medical College of Georgia. He was a member of the National Dental Honor Society- Omicron Kappa Upsilon.
Survivors include his loving wife, Debi of Braselton, Georgia; his daughter and son-in-law, Summer and Joseph Moluf Turner and their daughter, Emma Grace, sons, Joseph Michael and Grady Lawrence of Charleston, South Carolina; daughters Victoria White and Sarah Grace White; parents, William and Donna White of Spokane, Washington; brother, Ralph William White and his wife Christy and their sons Trent and Colt of Spokane, Washington; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael L. and Joanne Randall of Texas; sister-in-law, Marie Naef of Puyallup, Washington; brother-in-law, Steven Randall and his wife Ramin of Leander, Texas; sister-in-law, Kristine Balizet of Gainesville, Georgia; brother-in-law and his wife, Brian and Sonia Randall of Dacula, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers a college fund for Victoria and Sarah Grace White will be established at Sun Trust Bank, (470) 429-6200, 2095 GA Hwy 211, Braselton, GA 30517. Please reference account number 1000 246 163 306 and routing number 061 000 104 when making donations.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517 is in charge of arrangements.
