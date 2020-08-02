Buford, GA On Saturday August 1, 2020, Dr. Delgado, loving father and grandfather, passed away at age 83.

Dr. Delgado was born on July 2, 1937 in Havana, Cuba. He graduated from the University of Havana Medical School and was a practicing physician for over 35 years. He practiced general medicine at Central State Hospital in Milledgeville, Georgia and served as Medical Director at Green Acres and Chaplinwood nursing homes in until his retirement in 1998. He was married to Lidia Rosa Delgado for fifty-three years. Upon retirement in Milledgeville, they resided in Buford, Georgia and attended the First Baptist Church in Buford. Apart from his love of medicine, Dr. Delgado enjoyed traveling, playing chess and spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his parents Abelardo and Juana Delgado, his brother Adel, and his wife Lidia. He is survived by his children, Dr. Richard Delgado (Shirley) of Suwanee, Raysa Delgado Abreu (Ron) of Cumming; four grandchildren, Catherine Beck (Tyler), Christina Waller (Michael), Amanda Delgado, Eric Delgado; sister, Adis Carrera and several nieces and nephews.

A private service was held for immediate family on August 1st at Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory in Buford, GA. Dr. Delgado was an exemplary man who was both admired and loved by all who knew him. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family.

