Although Northside Hospital Gwinnett’s expansion in Lawrenceville still has a long way to go before it’s finished, a key part of that effort is in the process of opening its doors to patients.

The new parking deck and medical office building at the hospital opened after Northside received a certificate of occupancy in May and tenants are now in the process of moving into the office building. That move-in process is going to take some time to complete, however, with Northside officials saying they don’t expect to have everyone moved in until early next year.

