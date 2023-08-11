Realty Trust Group Senior Vice-President Charlie Dickhaus stands in one of the yet-to-be-built-out floors of Northside Hospital Gwinnett’s new medical office building as he talks about the building’s construction on Thursday. The first two floors, the ground floor and the first floor, of the building are already occupied and working with patients while the higher floors are either shells or are being built out.
The first floor atrium of the new medical office building on Northside Hospital Gwinnett’s campus in Lawrenceville offers a view of the hospital complex. Medical offices began moving into the building in May and more will continue to move in through the beginning of next year.
Northside Hospital Gwinnett began moving services and practices into its new medical office building in May. It will take several months to finish building out some interior spaces and move tenants in so the building is not expected to be fully occupied until early next year.
People walk in the first floor mezzanine of the new medical office building on Northside Hospital Gwinnett's campus in Lawrenceville on Thursday. Medical offices began moving into the building in May and more will continue to move in through the beginning of next year.
Realty Trust Group Senior Vice-President Charlie Dickhaus talks one of the yet-to-be-built-out floors of Northside Hospital Gwinnett's new medical office building on Thursday. The first two floors, the ground floor and the first floor, of the building are already occupied and working with patients while the higher floors are either shells or are being built out.
Realty Trust Group Senior Vice-President Charlie Dickhaus looks out a window from one of the yet-to-be-built-out floors of Northside Hospital Gwinnett’s new medical office building on Thursday. The first two floors, the ground floor and the first floor, of the building are already occupied and working with patients while the higher floors are either shells or are being built out.
This CAT scan machine is located in the Northside Hospital Outpatient Imaging Office. The office was one of the first to open in the new medical office building located on Northside Hospital Gwinnett’s campus in Lawrenceville.
Ultrasound Tech Dimple Bharucha enters information on a computer at Northside Hospital's Outpatient Imaging Office. The office is one of the first to open in Northside Hospital Gwinnett's new medical office building on the hospital's campus in Lawrenceville.
Northside Hospital Gwinnett began moving tenants into its new medical office building in Lawrenceville in May. The process of finishing out spaces and moving in additional tenants is expected to continue into early 2024.
Realty Trust Group Senior Vice-President Charlie Dickhaus stands in one of the yet-to-be-built-out floors of Northside Hospital Gwinnett’s new medical office building as he talks about the building’s construction on Thursday. The first two floors, the ground floor and the first floor, of the building are already occupied and working with patients while the higher floors are either shells or are being built out.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
The first floor atrium of the new medical office building on Northside Hospital Gwinnett’s campus in Lawrenceville offers a view of the hospital complex. Medical offices began moving into the building in May and more will continue to move in through the beginning of next year.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Northside Hospital Gwinnett began moving services and practices into its new medical office building in May. It will take several months to finish building out some interior spaces and move tenants in so the building is not expected to be fully occupied until early next year.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
This 1,800-vehicle parking deck was built alongside the new medical office building at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
People walk in the first floor mezzanine of the new medical office building on Northside Hospital Gwinnett's campus in Lawrenceville on Thursday. Medical offices began moving into the building in May and more will continue to move in through the beginning of next year.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Construction crews work on what will be a cardiac care practice’s offices in the new medical office building on Northside Hospital Gwinnett’s campus in Lawrenceville on Thursday.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Realty Trust Group Senior Vice-President Charlie Dickhaus talks one of the yet-to-be-built-out floors of Northside Hospital Gwinnett's new medical office building on Thursday. The first two floors, the ground floor and the first floor, of the building are already occupied and working with patients while the higher floors are either shells or are being built out.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Realty Trust Group Senior Vice-President Charlie Dickhaus looks out a window from one of the yet-to-be-built-out floors of Northside Hospital Gwinnett’s new medical office building on Thursday. The first two floors, the ground floor and the first floor, of the building are already occupied and working with patients while the higher floors are either shells or are being built out.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
This X-Ray room is part of the Northside Hospital Outpatient Imaging Office. It is located in the new medical office building on Northside Hospital Gwinnett's campus in Lawrenceville.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
This fluoro X-Ray room is part of the Northside Hospital Outpatient Imaging Office. It is located in the new medical office building on Northside Hospital Gwinnett's campus in Lawrenceville.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
This fluoro X-Ray room is part of the Northside Hospital Outpatient Imaging Office. It is located in the new medical office building on Northside Hospital Gwinnett's campus in Lawrenceville.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
This CAT scan machine is located in the Northside Hospital Outpatient Imaging Office. The office was one of the first to open in the new medical office building located on Northside Hospital Gwinnett’s campus in Lawrenceville.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
This room in Northside Hospital Gwinnett's new medical office building in Lawrenceville is where patients are prepared for CAT scans, MRIs and X-Rays in the Northside imaging center.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Ultrasound Tech Dimple Bharucha enters information on a computer at Northside Hospital's Outpatient Imaging Office. The office is one of the first to open in Northside Hospital Gwinnett's new medical office building on the hospital's campus in Lawrenceville.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
The ground floor lobby of Northside Hospital Gwinnett's new medical office building in Lawrenceville is seen in this photo.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Northside Hospital Gwinnett began moving tenants into its new medical office building in Lawrenceville in May. The process of finishing out spaces and moving in additional tenants is expected to continue into early 2024.
Although Northside Hospital Gwinnett’s expansion in Lawrenceville still has a long way to go before it’s finished, a key part of that effort is in the process of opening its doors to patients.
The new parking deck and medical office building at the hospital opened after Northside received a certificate of occupancy in May and tenants are now in the process of moving into the office building. That move-in process is going to take some time to complete, however, with Northside officials saying they don’t expect to have everyone moved in until early next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.