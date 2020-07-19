Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute has expanded across north Georgia with six new locations, including one in Braselton.

“Our focus is to provide integrated, high-quality cardiovascular care to patients across north Georgia,” said Dr. Jeffrey Marshall, chief of Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute. “Our full and expanding range of cardiovascular services include consultative cardiology, advanced heart failure, cardio-oncology, echocardiography, stress testing, cardiac CT, heart catheterization and angioplasty, and in some locations, the ability to perform structural heart procedures like valve repair and replacement.”

Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute opened in 2019 with locations in Lawrenceville and Midtown Atlanta. An office at 1255 Friendship Road in Braselton opened Jan. 15, 2020, followed in March with two locations in Sandy Springs – 6135 Barfield Road and 1150 Hammond Drive. Three more locations opened in April:

• 145 Riverstone Terrace, Canton

• 1505 Northside Forsyth Boulevard, Cumming

• 684 Sixes Road, Holly Springs

In addition to the new offices, Dr. Henry Liberman joined the Institute’s team of cardiovascular experts in Braselton, Cumming, Lawrenceville and Midtown Atlanta. Board certified in interventional cardiology, cardiology and internal medicine, Liberman specializes in complex procedures, including coronary interventions and cardiac mechanical support devices. He has been providing cardiology care for more than 40 years.

“I chose cardiology because I wanted to be involved in an exciting and innovative field and to be able to provide the best care and quality of life for my patients,” said Dr. Liberman. “I enjoy establishing relationships with my patients and their families.”

Liberman lives in north Atlanta and currently sees patients at the Braselton, Cumming, Lawrenceville and Midtown Atlanta locations.

Additional providers are joining the Institute in the coming months.