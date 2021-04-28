National Ranking: No. 2,180
Overal score: 87.79
Enrollment: Approximately 2,743
Students that took at least one AP exam: 44%
Passed at least one AP exam: 36%
Mathematics proficiency: 43%
Reading proficiency: 70%
Graduation rate: 87%
National Ranking: No. 2,180
Overal score: 87.79
Enrollment: Approximately 2,743
Students that took at least one AP exam: 44%
Passed at least one AP exam: 36%
Mathematics proficiency: 43%
Reading proficiency: 70%
Graduation rate: 87%
Sr. Product Specialist Price Industries, Inc., Suwanee, G…
#PURCH0421 Run April 21, 2021 NOTICE In an effort to bett…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.