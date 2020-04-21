National Ranking: No. 2,001
Overal score: 88.4
Enrollment: Approximately 1,800
Students that took at least one AP exam: 57%
Passed at least one AP exam: 38%
Mathematics proficiency: 39%
Reading proficiency: 66%
Graduation rate: 92%
TheGoldenBear said:
Anyone else notice that this Martinez dad is actually MLB hall of famer Edgar Martinez from the Mariners? Ok, just me.
