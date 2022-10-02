You will soon be able to jaywalk ticket-free in California

A pedestrian crosses a street in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 3, 2020. Californians will soon be able to cross the street outside of a formal intersection without being ticketed -- as long as it's safe to do so.

 David Swanson/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Californians will soon be able to cross the street outside of a formal intersection without being ticketed -- as long as it's safe to do so.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Freedom to Walk Act into law on Friday, according to a news release from Assemblymember Phil Ting, who wrote the bill.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.