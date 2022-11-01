Parkland school massacre gunman Nikolas Cruz will be formally sentenced this week to life in prison -- but not until the families of those he killed in 2018 have one more opportunity to face him in court.

"You stole him from us, and you did not receive the justice that you deserved," Debra Hixon, the widow of victim Christopher Hixon, told Cruz in the first statement Tuesday morning, referring to a Florida jury's decision last month not to recommend he be sentenced to death.

CNN's Denise Royal, Sara Weisfeldt and Leyla Santiago contributed to this report.