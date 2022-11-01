Anguished survivors of the Parkland school shooting and grieving relatives of victims are facing the gunman in court before he's sentenced to life in prison, testifying Tuesday about the loved ones and sense of security he stole from them, and expressing anger over a jury's decision not to recommend he be put to death.

"You don't know me, but you tried to kill me," teacher Stacey Lippel told Nikolas Cruz, who attended court in a red prison jumpsuit, thick eyeglasses and a medical mask. "The person I was at 2:20 (p.m.) on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, is not the same one who stands here today. I am broken and altered, and I will never look at the world the same way again."

