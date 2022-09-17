New York's Yeshiva University announced Friday that it would put all undergraduate club activities on hold, days after losing a bid to have the US Supreme Court block a court order that requires the university to recognize an LGBTQ student club, an attorney for the club said.

The university sent an unsigned email saying it will "hold off on all undergraduate club activities" while it "takes steps to follow the roadmap provided by the US Supreme Court to protect (the university's) religious freedom," citing upcoming Jewish holidays, according to a copy of the email provided by the attorney.

