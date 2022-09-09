Yeshiva University doesn't have to recognize LGBTQ student group for now, Sotomayor rules

A library of Yeshiva University Wilf campus in New York. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor agreed to temporarily block a lower court order that required Yeshiva University to recognize a "Pride Alliance" LGBTQ student club.

 Xinhua News Agency/Alamy/File

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor agreed Friday night to temporarily block a lower court order that required Yeshiva University to recognize a "Pride Alliance" LGBTQ student club.

The order from Sotomayor -- who has jurisdiction over the lower court in the case -- suggested that the full Supreme Court is still considering the issue and will issue a more permanent order at a later time.

