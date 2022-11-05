The unique, spider-emblazoned "I Voted" stickers that took the internet by storm in July have finally made their way into the hands of voters.

The bizarre, brightly-colored design was crafted by Hudson Rowan, a 14-year old living in Ulster County, New York. Rowan was the winner of the county's second-ever annual contest to design the "I Voted" sticker -- a project created to encourage youth to participate in the voting process. The design quickly received internet fame, standing out among other designs that were more plainly designed and more explicitly voting-related.