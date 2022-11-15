A top public safety official for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis worked in lockstep with Perla Huerta, the former Army counterintelligence agent who recruited migrants for a pair of September flights from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, new text messages obtained by CNN show.

On September 12, for example, two days before the flights, Huerta messaged Florida public safety czar Larry Keefe indicating that she had recruited enough migrants to fill the planes.

CNN's Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

Tags