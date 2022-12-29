Twenty-two years ago, humanity was teetering on the fulcrum of a new era. Our love affair with technology still felt glamorous and new, the internet a vast frontier full of danger and promise. Yes, we knew there may be troubles down the road, but the consequences of climate change and geopolitical friction were problems for another day. Another millennium, even. As we looked to the year 2000 -- that monumental Y2K -- we saw both apocalypse and rebirth.

And all the cool teens were wearing weird pants.

