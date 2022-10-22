Chinese leader Xi Jinping has formally stepped into his norm-breaking third term ruling China with an iron grip on power, as he revealed a new leadership team stacked with loyal allies.

On Sunday, a day after the close of the five-yearly Communist Party Congress, Xi announced six men -- Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi -- to stand alongside him as members of the Politburo Standing Committee, China's top ruling body.