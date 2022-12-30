A meeting between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin via video conference is underway, with analysts watching for any sign of a softening in the Chinese leader's support for his Russian counterpart as the war in Ukraine drags on and as China faces an unprecedented Covid outbreak.

In opening remarks broadcast by Russian television, Putin invited Xi to visit Moscow next spring. He added that the two countries would strengthen cooperation between their armed forces, and pointed to growth in trade despite "unfavorable market conditions."