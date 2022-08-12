Trump-Legal-Troubles

The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents from its search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week. Trump is pictured leaving Trump Tower in New York on August 10.

 Julia Nikhinson/AP

The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents from its search of Mar-a-Lago earlier this week, including some materials marked as "top secret/SCI," The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The newspaper reported that FBI agents removed about 20 boxes from former President Donald Trump's resort and residence in Palm Beach, Florida -- including binders, sets of classified government materials, photographs and at least one handwritten note.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.