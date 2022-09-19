President Joe Biden has reiterated that United States military personnel would defend Taiwan if the Chinese military were to launch an invasion of the democratically ruled island.

Appearing on the CBS program "60 Minutes" on Sunday, Biden was asked whether "US forces, US men and women would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion," a prospect US officials privately fear is becoming more likely.

