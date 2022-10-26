An Iranian hermit known as "the world's dirtiest man" has died at the ripe age of 94, just months after taking his first wash in decades, Iranian state media announced.

"Amu Haji" -- Uncle Haji -- as he was referred to, died on Sunday in Dezhgah, a village in the country's southern province of Fars, state news agency IRNA reported.

CNN's Abdul Nasir contributed to this report.