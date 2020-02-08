A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed in northwest Milwaukee early Saturday morning.
Milwaukee police say they were called to a home on Lovers Lane Road and found the child suffering from a serious gunshot wound. They performed CPR but were unable to save him, the police said.
Two people were arrested at the scene of the crime, but Milwaukee police say this is still an active investigation.
The police are urging the public to reach out to Milwaukee Crime Stoppers if they have any information on what could have led to the shooting.
CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.
