Wuhan coronavirus outbreak kills nine in China as first case found in US
- By Joshua Berlinger and Steve George, CNN
- Chinese stocks slump, but airline shares improve amid coronavirus fears
- The suspected shooter in Kansas City could have been imprisoned on a previous gun charge. A change in Missouri gun laws set him free
- DA's office pursuing death penalty against mother in child neglect, murder case
- Brigham Young University will allow same-sex dancing at the Amateur DanceSport Championships for the first time
- Police ID two teenage boys who stole cars, credit cards from Gwinnett gyms while dressed as women
- Barrow County Schools employee accused of having sexual relationships with students
- First 100 customers at new Del Taco locations in Lawrenceville, Loganville get free tacos for a year
- Third annual Lawrenceville Record Show brings back memories for many
- Former Gwinnett County deputy indicted on excessive force and obstruction charges from 2018 incident
- Lilburn couple put 150-year-old home on the market
- Man dies after officer involved shooting at Lawrenceville Wendy's
- Victim shot in Lawrenceville drive-by shooting dies, police said
- Gov. Kemp following through on teacher pay raise
- Gwinnett residents set to honor King's legacy on Monday with parade, service projects
