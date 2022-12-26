As a massive winter storm continues to blast much of the US with brutal winter weather -- leading to at least 37 deaths nationwide -- parts of western New York have been buried by up to 43 inches of snow, leaving vehicles stuck and power out for thousands during the Christmas weekend.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told CNN the storm is the "most devastating storm in Buffalo's long storied history." The heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions made roads impassable with zero visibility, froze power substations and left at least 17 people across the state dead as of Sunday night.

CNN's Robert Shackelford, Artemis Moshtaghian, Zenebou Sylla, Allison Flexner, Chris Boyette, Sharif Paget and Celina Tebor contributed to this report.

Tags