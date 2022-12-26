At least 25 people have died in Erie County, New York, as a result of a massive winter storm which blasted much of the US in recent days, county officials said Monday, bringing the nationwide death toll to 47.

The updated number of deaths in Erie County, which includes the city of Buffalo, comes as parts of western New York remain buried by up to 43 inches of snow, leaving vehicles stuck and power out for thousands over the Christmas holiday, just one month after the region was slammed with a historic snowstorm.

