[Breaking news update at 9:47 a.m. ET]

At least 25 people have died in Erie County, New York, as a result of a massive winter storm that blasted much of the US, county executive Mark Poloncarz said in a news conference Monday, citing the findings of the county's medical examiner's office.

CNN's Robert Shackelford, Artemis Moshtaghian, Zenebou Sylla, Allison Flexner, Chris Boyette, Sharif Paget and Celina Tebor contributed to this report.

