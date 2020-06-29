Willie Nelson will take part in a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden

It looks like Willie Nelson has Joe Biden on his mind.
The legendary country singer will join Robert Earl Keen at a Monday night virtual fundraiser to support the former VP's presidential bid.
Guests at the event will include two of Biden's former primary rivals -- former HUD Secretary Julián Castro and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke. Another famous Texan, Cecile Richards -- an abortion rights activist and daughter of Former Governor Ann Richards -- will also be there.
The tickets range from $250 to $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.