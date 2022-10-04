Virginia Beach, Virginia, will resume normal operations Tuesday after the threat of flooding from the remnants of post-tropical storm Ian forced the closure of government facilities and schools Monday, officials said, noting they will continue to monitor for possible additional impacts.

The city declared a state of emergency Sunday evening in preparation for widespread flooding Monday as the storm system moved over the Mid-Atlantic region. While officials were expecting coastal water levels to elevate significantly, the region was largely spared from major flooding Monday when tides did not rise as forecast.

CNN's Jennifer Henderson, Robert Shackelford and Raja Razek contributed to this report.

