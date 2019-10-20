Stefon Diggs put on his happy face Sunday.
The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver sported a pair of Joaquin Phoenix "Joker" custom cleats before Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.
It's not the first time the star receiver showed off some swaggy kicks for a game. Some of his most memorable cleats have included:
Starbucks cleats in 2017
Snoop Dogg cleats in 2018
And of course, the custom Spongebob drip
Diggs isn't the only receiver to customize his cleats, but he definitely won Sunday. He caught seven passes for 142 yards, and Vikings won the game, 42-30.