US CDC warns against all nonessential travel to China over coronavirus
- By Helen Regan, Steve George and Adam Renton, CNN
- Virus fears ripple through global markets as selloff continues
- NBA postpones Lakers game as players mourn the loss of legend Kobe Bryant
- Washington Post criticized for suspending reporter over Kobe Bryant tweets
- Body of Stephanie Parze found in New Jersey woods, now-deceased man responsible for her murder, authorities say
- Buford woman arrested in deadly Suwanee wreck that shut down I-85
- Former 'Bachelorette' contestant Tyler Gwozdz dead at 29
- Gwinnett cities begin deploying cameras that will issue automatic fines in school zones
- Buford High School principal steps down, citing personal reasons
- Gwinnett County Public Schools shortens teacher transfer window to expedite teacher recruiting process
- Mansions at Gwinnett Park set to open soon
- German machine and automation builder picks Suwanee for U.S. headquarters
- Clippers join Lou Williams at South Gwinnett to dedicate the basketball court in his honor
- Rockdale County Investigator Cole Haynie dies following month-long illness
- Board of Education appoints new principals at Duluth MS, Sugar Hill ES, Sweetwater MS
