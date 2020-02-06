Erik Helland, the University of Wisconsin-Madison's longtime strength and conditioning coach for the men's basketball team, has resigned from the program.
An investigation by the university discovered that Helland had used a racial epithet while recounting a story from his NBA career while in the presence of a number of basketball student-athletes.
Helland did not return a phone call requesting comment from CNN.
"UW Athletics works to promote a safe and welcoming environment for its student-athletes and staff and the aforementioned language used does not align with the values of the athletic department, men's basketball program or the university," the university said in a statement.
Helland was placed on administrative leave on Monday and did not travel with the team to Minnesota for the team's game on Wednesday.
There were reports that the team's second-leading scorer, Kobe King, decided to transfer from the program due to a racial epithet directed at him.
However, the University of Wisconsin's Athletics program refuted that report.
"UW Athletics has no evidence -- nor has it been alleged to the athletic department -- that Helland directed racially insensitive language toward any member of the men's basketball team," the university said.
