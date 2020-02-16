Two homes collapsed in landslide along the Tennessee River. Now a road is in danger too

Two homes collapsed over the weekend in a landslide along the Tennessee River, according to the Hardin County Fire Department.
Both houses were in danger of collapsing when firefighters responded Saturday evening to an area known as Chalk Bluff, the Hardin County Fire Department said in a Facebook post. One home was occupied, and firefighters safely evacuated the homeowners from the property, which is about 100 miles northeast of Memphis.
An hour later, the vacant house collapsed down the steep bank, Hardin County fire officials said. The Hardin County Fire Department captured the moment that home collapsed down the rain-soaked bluff.
By Sunday afternoon, the second home was also swept into the Tennessee River, Hardin County fire officials said.
Glendale Road, where the homes fell, began to collapse Monday, the fire department said. The department posted aerial videos showing the destruction.
CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.