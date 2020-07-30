Two single engine aircraft fighting the Bishop Fire in southern Nevada collided in mid-air around 3 p.m. ET this afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The Air Tractor AT8T aircraft were fighting the Bishop Fire near Caliente when the crash happened. Caliente is located about 150 miles northeast of Las Vegas.
Only a single pilot was aboard each aircraft at the time, the FAA said. CNN has not been able to confirm their condition.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the cause of the collision.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Bishop Fire grew to 7,000 acres overnight and is expected to be contained by August 5.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.