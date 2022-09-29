Tropical Storm Ian intensifies on path to South Carolina as Florida awakens to devastating damage

Search and rescue teams are working before dawn to respond to hours-old calls for help that came as Ian slammed the state's west coast as a Category 4 hurricane. A flooded Gulfshore Boulevard in Naples Florida on September 28, is pictured here.

 City of Naples

Rescuers pulled people from roofs, flooded homes and submerged vehicles across Florida on Thursday as Tropical Storm Ian brought high winds, flooding rains and catastrophic storm surge to the state.

Ian's path of destruction is not over: The storm is dropping heavy rain on central and northeast Florida throughout Thursday and is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane and make a second landfall in South Carolina on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.

