Tropical Depression Nine formed early Friday morning over the central Caribbean Sea and will likely become the next tropical storm -- named Hermine, according to the National Hurricane Center.

This system has meteorologists' attention because both the American and European weather forecasting models show it developing into a hurricane and entering the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

CNN meteorologists Judson Jones and Jennifer Gray contributed to this report.

