Tour company Thomas Cook collapses, stranding travelers
- Amber Guyger, the former Dallas officer who shot Botham Jean in his own apartment, goes on trial this week
- Indonesia's president postpones vote to criminalize sex outside marriage
- Carl Bernstein hears echoes of Watergate in new scandal involving Trump and Ukraine
- Washington school bus driver faces DUI charge
- Violence and chaos spreads through Hong Kong as protests enter 16th week
- Gwinnett Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader, three others indicted for computer trespassing
- Johns Creek ranked 16th among country’s best places to live
- GSMST, North Gwinnett, Brookwood lead graduation rates; county's overall rate slips
- 2019 Gwinnett County Fair Schedule
- Man dies in motorcycle accident Thursday night near Loganville
- Suspects arrested in connection to homicide in Duluth hotel room
- Academy Sports + Outdoors opening new store in Buford this weekend
- Gwinnett police arrest armed man in Snellville after SWAT standoff
- Kevin Wood named new principal of Meadowcreek High School
- Two dogs put down after attacking woman in Lilburn, police say
