A severe weather system cutting through the South has left a trail of destruction in Louisiana, killing at least three people and injuring dozens of others as violent tornadoes touched down, collapsing homes, turning debris into projectiles and knocking out power.

The deaths attributed to storm-related events include a 56-year-old woman who died after a tornado hit her home in the Killona area in St. Charles Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

CNN's Sharif Paget, Joe Sutton, Andy Rose, Amanda Musa, Maureen Chowdhury and Dave Hennen contributed to this report.

