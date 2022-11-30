The threat of possible tornadoes, strong winds and hail in parts of Alabama and Mississippi persisted early Wednesday as a line of storms that loomed over the region for much of Tuesday is expected to weaken as it moves east.

More than a dozen Alabama counties, including Montgomery and the city of Birmingham, in the state's western and central regions were under a tornado watch through 6 a.m., according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Parts of southeast Mississippi were also under the watch.

CNN's Joe Sutton, Sharif Paget, Robert Shackelford, Andi Babineau, Sara Smart and Taylor Ward contributed to this report.