Tornado threat ramps up as storm damage reported in Oklahoma and Texas and blizzard conditions mount in the northern Plains

Severe storms -- with reports of at least one tornado and damaging winds -- are raking parts of Oklahoma and Texas, leaving a trail of damage Tuesday morning and threatening more as blizzard conditions build across several states farther north.

This is all part of a giant winter storm system pushing into the central US after walloping the West over the weekend. About 25 million people from Texas to Mississippi are under threat of severe storms Tuesday, including tornadoes. And about 15 million people -- largely in the north-central US -- are under winter-weather warnings or advisories Tuesday morning, with power outages a key concern.

