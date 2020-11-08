Three people shot near Circus Circus on Las Vegas Strip

Three people were shot Saturday night at the Adventuredome theme park at Circus Circus Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Lt. Dori Koren said.
The three gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment and are in stable condition, he said.
Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident involving a fight between two groups of young adults, Koren said. He said there is no further threat to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.