Three people shot near Circus Circus on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police respond to a shooting at Circus Circus casino, Saturday, Nov. 7 in Las Vegas. Authorities said three gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

 Chase Stevens/AP

Three people were shot Saturday night at the Adventuredome theme park at Circus Circus Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Lt. Dori Koren said.

The three gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment and are in stable condition, he said.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident involving a fight between two groups of young adults, Koren said. He said there is no further threat to the public.

