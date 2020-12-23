You know it's been a remarkable year when a devastating global pandemic isn't the only major story capturing people's attention.
In a look at CNN's most-read digital stories of 2020, November's historic US presidential election looms large. But the intensity of the year is reflected in the wide range of stories that captured the world's interest.
From the very start of 2020, users flocked to CNN for news on the airstrikes in Iraq, the impeachment and Kobe Bryant's tragic death.
March and April saw record global interest in the coronavirus, with people all over the planet turning to CNN for information. Throughout the year, readers wanted to know the basics: How many people were infected, when their stimulus checks were going to arrive, and what they could do to stay safe.
During the tense days following the election, people were glued to vote counts and projections. They experimented with electoral maps. They refreshed and reloaded as the latest results crept in.
Joining these overarching narratives are stories of the racial unrest that swept across the world over the summer, and the fallout from the explosion that rocked Lebanon's capital city of Beirut.
In between it all, we said goodbye to beloved stars and mourned each new and terrible coronavirus milestone.
Looking back, the story coming in at #100 on this list, published in March, is a glimpse into an almost alien past: "Here's what we know about the 100 people who've died in the US from coronavirus."
Months later, as this dark year draws to a close, more than 100 people now die of Covid-19 in the US in a single hour. Across the globe, more than 1.7 million people have lost their lives; 317,000 and counting in the US alone.
The world we knew at the beginning of 2020 is gone.
Hopefully, in 2021, the stories we tell will be of a better one.
1. Live story: Election 2020 presidential results
2. Live story: 2020 presidential election eve
3. Live story: The morning after the presidential elections 2020
4. Live story: Where the race to 270 electoral votes stand
5. Live story: Joe Biden is elected president
6. Interactive: The road to 270
7. Interactive: Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US
10. Live story: Kobe Bryant dies at 41
11. Live story: Beirut explosion rocks Lebanon's capital city
13. Live story: George Floyd protests spread nationwide
15. Live story: Iran attacks bases housing US troops
22. Infected people without symptoms might be driving the spread of coronavirus more than we realized
27. Live story: Trump's Covid diagnosis
34. Interactive: This is where all 50 states stand on reopening
35. Live story: March 22 coronavirus news
39. Live story: The 2020 Iowa caucuses
40. Live story: May 30 George Floyd protests
43. From pandering to Putin to abusing allies and ignoring his own advisers, Trump's phone calls alarm US officials
44. Live story: March 25 coronavirus news
47. Live story: March 21 coronavirus news
48. Live story: October 4 Trump Covid-19 news
56. Live story: March 20 coronavirus news
57. White House sows confusion about Trump's condition as source tells reporters next 48 hours will be critical
59. Live story: October 3 Trump Covid-19 news
61. NTSB details the final moments of the helicopter before it crashed, killing Kobe Bryant and 8 others
66. Live story: May 31 George Floyd protests
67. Live story: Super Tuesday 2020
68. Experts say it may be time for grocery stores to ban customers from coming inside because of Covid-19
75. Live story: March 26 coronavirus news
77. Trump says 'Iran appears to be standing down' following its retaliatory attacks against Iraqi bases housing US troops
78. A Florida man dies days after hundreds of people exposed to coronavirus walked around the world's busiest airport
79. Live story: April 5 coronavirus news
85. Live story: March 12 coronavirus news
88. Trump walks out of news conference after reporter asks him about Veterans Choice lie he's told more than 150 times
91. Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, has died following a two-year battle with breast cancer
93. Live story: March 8 coronavirus news
98. Secretly recorded tapes show Melania Trump's frustration at criticism for family separation policy and her bashing of Christmas decorations
99. Live story: March 27 coronavirus news
