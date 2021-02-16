These US cities had the coldest morning in decades -- with some reaching all-time record lows

The coldest temperatures in decades hit a large portion of the Central and Southern Plains on Tuesday morning, with lows dropping below zero all the way down to Texas.
Hundreds of record low temperatures have been set with the current cold blast, and many locations Tuesday morning saw their coldest temperatures seen in decades, if ever.
Here are some of the cities setting records:
-- Oklahoma City: -14 degrees Fahrenheit, coldest since 1899, second-coldest temperature ever. (Oklahoma didn't even become a state until 1907.)
-- Dallas: -2 degrees Fahrenheit, coldest since 1930, second-coldest temperature ever.
-- Houston: 13 degrees Fahrenheit, coldest since 1989.
-- San Antonio, Texas: 12 degrees Fahrenheit, coldest since 1989.
-- Little Rock, Arkansas: -1 degrees Fahrenheit, coldest since 1989.
-- Fayetteville, Arkansas: -20 degrees Fahrenheit, all-time coldest temperature.
-- Hastings, Nebraska: -30 degrees Fahrenheit, all-time coldest temperature.
