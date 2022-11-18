The worst of what could be a historic snowstorm has started hitting western New York

Firefighters respond Thursday in Snyder, New York, to a vehicle crash on I-290.

 Snyder Fire Department/Facebook

Heavy snowfall is pounding parts of western New York state as a potentially historic storm that's already halted traffic on major roadways threatens to topple trees, damage property and knock out power as temperatures plunge.

"The snowfall will produce near zero visibility, difficult to impossible travel, damage to infrastructure, and paralyze the hardest-hit communities," the National Weather Service said Thursday. "Very cold air will accompany this event, with temperatures 20 degrees below normal forecast by the weekend."

