The winter storm blasting the US is snarling holiday travel and bringing record-breaking low temperatures

A major winter storm blasting much of the central and eastern US is bringing record-breaking temperature drops and harsh snowy conditions that have resulted in flight cancellations, highway closures and several state emergency declarations.

 Joseph Cress/AP

A major arctic blast is plunging temperatures to dangerous levels in much of the country and a developing "bomb cyclone" is set to unload heavy snow and blizzard conditions especially in the Midwest on Thursday and Friday -- a combination making for a perilous few days leading up to Christmas.

The cold air and storm are affecting nearly every state in some way: More than 110 million people coast-to-coast were under winter-weather alerts for snow or icy conditions Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said.

