Tropical Weather

Hurricane Ian is bearing down on the Gulf Coast of Florida as one of the strongest storms on record for the area. The view of Hurricane Ian from the International Space Station (ISS) on September 26 is pictured here.

 NASA via AP

Hurricane Ian is bearing down on the Gulf Coast of Florida as one of the strongest storms on record for the area. Its storm surge could be unlike anything seen there as the eye comes ashore, and forecasters are warning that Ian's intense rainfall -- which is expected to continue across the peninsula through Thursday, could lead to life-threatening floods.

Here are the ways Hurricane Ian is unprecedented.

