The pastor of a northern California church has been diagnosed with coronavirus after holding a Mother's Day livestream service with singing, according to officials.
A health order issued by the county had specifically restricted singing during church services due to the high risk of spreading the virus through air droplets.
Now at least three confirmed cases have been linked to the event, a press release from Mendocino County announced Monday. The two other cases are from Lake County, with one person being treated in the hospital, according to a release.
Churches throughout the country have continued to hold service despite orders in many states banning large gatherings, even in religious settings.
The northern California church confirmed that their pastor was diagnosed with the virus on social media after participating in person with the service, the county said.
Anyone who has recently visited that church or has been in contact with someone who has was urged to contact the county and get tested for coronavirus, the release said.
"Mendocino and Lake County Public Health are working together to reach any other individuals who are contacts with these three new cases, including anyone who participated in the live stream church service with singing," according to the Mendocino.
Free testing is being provided on Tuesday at a local school for those that may have been exposed.
Second California church linked to coronavirus cases over Mother's Day
This is the second church in northern California linked to the spread of coronavirus during Mother's Day services.
Last week Butte County Public Health announced an individual who had attended a Mother's Day church service in the county had tested positive for coronavirus.
That person may have exposed as many as 180 people who were in attendance for that service, according to a statement from the health department.
Those who attended the service have been notified about the positive case and were told to self-quarantine, the statement said.
In California, in-person religious gatherings remain banned even as other restrictions have been lifted.
Butte County Public Health said that the religious organization that held the service has cost health officials many hours and has created a "financial burden" as they work to meet the demands of the pandemic.
"Moving too quickly through the reopening process can cause a major setback and could require us to revert back to more restrictive measures," its statement said. "We implore everyone to follow the State order and our reopening plan to help combat the potential spread of Covid-19."
CNN's Stella Chan, Dakin Andone and Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.