Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.

An area of disorganized activity a couple hundred miles east of the eastern reaches of the Caribbean Sea will likely become the next tropical storm -- named Hermine -- in the next few days, maybe even the next few hours, according to the National Hurricane Center.

