Tower Rock -- a massive island in the middle of the Mississippi River south of St. Louis -- is typically surrounded by water and only accessible by boat. But as severe drought spreads across the Midwest and pushes river levels to near-record lows, people can now reach the rock formation on foot.

"The river has dropped low enough that you can walk over to Tower Rock and not get your feet wet or muddy," Missouri resident Jeff Biget told CNN. "I only remember being able to do this one other time in my life."

