- Good morning! It's Friday, May 28, 2021.
- Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson rescinds mask mandate in county facilities
- Gwinnett County Public Schools recognizes 450 retirees as 2020-21 school year concludes
- Gov. Brian Kemp bans vaccine passports in Georgia
- Police: Suspect in Peachtree Corners homicide from April found dead in apartment on Tuesday
- Gwinnett Sheriff Keybo Taylor defends decisions regarding non-renewed bail bonding companies
- Gwinnett school board meeting delayed by 40 minutes after standoff over face masks
- GCPS names four new principals, one new assistant superintendent of middle schools
- City of Snellville says speed-monitoring cameras leading to slower driving in local school zones
- Parkview sweeps North Paulding for another Class AAAAAAA state championship
- Gov. Brian Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr blast ‘critical race theory’ approach to education
- ON THE MARKET: This Suwanee home is an 'entertainer's dream'
- PHOTOS: City of Lawrenceville hosts King of Pop Experience
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — May 24
- ON THE MARKET: 'Cobra Kai' estate is for sale in Cobb County
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for May 23, 2021
- PHOTOS: Check out the new Duluth library branch
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from May 10-16
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from May 17-23
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — May 24
- PHOTOS: Professional Pickleball at Acrytech Atlanta Georgia Open
- Gwinnett school board meeting delayed by 40 minutes after standoff over face masks (27)
- LETTERS: Gwinnett County school board needs to listen to public input (25)
- Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor accused of extortion, is the subject of GBI investigation, multiple lawsuits by bail bonding companies (10)
- Gov. Brian Kemp signs bill barring Gwinnett tax commissioner from charging cities fees to supplement salary (4)
- Teachers union gave nearly $20 million to Dems before influencing CDC school reopening guidance (4)
- Gwinnett Recorder's Court gains first Asian-American female judge (3)
- Georgia to cut off federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits (3)
- Stone Mountain to downplay Confederate symbols without removing carving (2)
- City of Snellville says speed-monitoring cameras leading to slower driving in local school zones (2)
- Garrett Rolfe, former Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, was wrongly terminated, board says (2)
POLL: What are your plans for Memorial Day weekend?
(0) comments
