The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN
- Updated
- By Madeline Holcombe and Steve Almasy, CNN
- Updated
- Federal officials are investigating utility equipment near the start of massive Bobcat Fire
- A 72-year-old woman was quietly living in a dilapidated house. Then an electrician sparked a community to help her rebuild
- Good morning! It's Thursday, September 24, 2020.
- Outrage over lack of charges in Breonna Taylor's death turns into protests across the US
- There was 'a lot of sadness and weeping' after grand jury decision not to charge officers with killing Breonna Taylor
- Gwinnett police's Operation Drive Safe underway through mid-October
- Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks acknowledges equity issues with student discipline, but critics unsure district will fix it
- Gwinnett County Public Schools' Class of 2020 outpaced Georgia, nation on SAT scores
- Gwinnett County Public Schools catching up to enrollment forecasts, but still below projections
- Duluth Middle School, community mourning death of teacher who died after trying to save daughter from drowning
- Gwinnett to offer record number of early voting locations for general election — and three weeks of voting at all sites
- Gwinnett County preparing to widen Pleasant Hill Road, add multi-use trail west of Peachtree Industrial
- Mill Creek High School says people sick with COVID-19 came to school; 71 individuals now added to quarantine list
- POLITICAL NOTEBOOK: Gwinnett legislators picked to lead Georgia Asian-American, Latino for Biden groups
- After holding interim title, Monica Batiste named permanent associate superintendent of human resources and talent management for GCPS
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Sept. 14
- PHOTOS: Dacula at Mill Creek Football
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Sept. 21
- WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Sept. 21
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Sept. 20, 2020
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- ON THE MARKET: This $2.199 million Suwanee home stuns with elegance, beautiful outdoor spaces
- PHOTOS: Check out these renderings and site images of Jack's Tavern in Lawrenceville
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Sept. 14-20
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Sept. 22
POLL: Do you think President Trump should nominate someone to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg?
