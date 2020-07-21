Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- By Joshua Berlinger and Steve George, CNN
-
- Updated
- 0
The latest coronavirus news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- Detroit police officer charged for allegedly shooting 3 photojournalists with rubber pellets during protest
- San Francisco Giants' players and manager kneel during national anthem in exhibition game against Oakland
- NFL and players union agree on daily Covid-19 testing to start training camps
- Former Collins Hill volleyball player Kathryn Mullins dies at 20 in bizarre pontoon boat accident
Articles
- Gwinnett schools sticking with plans for both in-person and digital learning
- Gwinnett school board chair Louise Radloff: Remark about strangling board member Everton Blair was 'out of order'
- Coach: Former Brookwood football player Kyle Gregory, 24, dies of COVID-19
- Gwinnett school board member Mary Kay Murphy joins calls for online only start to GCPS' school year
- Gwinnett schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks: District will switch gears, do online only instruction this fall 'out of abundance of concern'
- Georgia Public Health Commissioner: Gwinnett has some of state's highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases
- Protest calling for resignation of Louise Radloff, totally online start to school year set for Monday
- Gov. Brian Kemp renews COVID-19 restrictions in Georgia with no mask mandate
- Speeders Beware: Operation Southern Shield starts today
- Gov. Brian Kemp faces decision on Georgia's COVID-19 restrictions
Images
Videos
Collections
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- ON THE MARKET: $1.79 million Suwanee home is a 13-acre 'secluded retreat' with 3 two-car garages
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- July 20
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for July 19, 2020
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: July 13-19
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- July 13
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - July 14
- ON THE MARKET: This $1.6 million home in Suwanee features a 'walkout pool oasis'
- PHOTOS: Auburn alum Brad Lester training Alabama star Najee Harris in Gwinnett
- PHOTOS: NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol
Find a local business
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: What kind of mask mandate are you in favor of?
Gov. Brian Kemp's latest executive order contains new language requiring that any masking mandates put in place by city or county governments that go beyond the state’s voluntary measures “are suspended.” What kind of mask mandate are you in favor of?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.